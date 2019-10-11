Ukraine inflation rate lowest in more than 3 years

BBJ

The annual inflation rate in Ukraine edged down to 7.5% in September from 8.8% in the previous month, Trading Economics reported, citing data released by the country’s statistics agency Ukrstat.

The figure is the lowest inflation rate since June 2016, as cost slowed for: food amd non-alcoholic beverages (8.8%, down from 10.2% in August), for housing and utilities (5.4% vs 5.8%) and for transport (1.3% vs 4.6%).

Not everything was on a downward path, however. Prices advanced faster for miscellaneous goods and services (albeit only just, at 10.1% vs 10%) and clothing and footwear (up 0.1% from a flat reading in August).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7%, after a 0.3% drop in the previous month, Trading Economics said.