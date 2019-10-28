Ukraine central bank rate cut bigger than expected

Ukraine’s central bank announced its third interest rate cut in a row on Thursday; the move was bigger than expected, with the National Bank of Ukraine citing slowing inflation.

The National Bank of Ukraine building in Kiev. Photo by Golitsynsky/Shutterstock.com

The board decided to cut its key policy rate to 15.5% from 16.5%, the Kiev-based NBU said in a statement, as cited by U.S.-based financial newswire RTT News. Economists had expected a reduction to 16%.

The cycle of monetary policy easing is continued as inflation is firmly declining towards the target of 5%, the bank said in an accompanying statement.

In September, inflation declined to 7.5% and the bank expects the figure to fall to 6.3% by the end of the year. Price growth is forecast to reach 5% at the end of 2020, RTT News noted.