Uber and Bolt get operating licenses in Romania

BBJ

Two of the ridesharing platforms present in Romania, Uber and Bolt, have already obtained the operating permits in line with new regulations passed for the alternative transport industry, according to local media.

Communications Minister Alexandru Petrescu announced that two ridesharing operators have already been registered, without mentioning who they were, Startupcafe.ro reported, as cited by news portal Romania-insider.

Two other operators have also submitted the documents needed for the permit. According to the new law for alternative transport, platforms that want to perform ridesharing operations in Romania need technical approval from the Communications Ministry.

They must also pay an annual fee of RON 50,000 (EUR 10,500). The fines for operators not holding a valid permit range between RON 10,000 to RON 30,000, Romania-insider said.