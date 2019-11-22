TurkStream project enters final stage

BBJ

Russian giant Gazprom has said that the start-up and commissioning process is in its final stage at the TurkStream gas pipeline, which is going to be brought into operation before the end of 2019, lngworldnews.com says.

File photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrating the completion of an earlier phase of the TurkStream pipeline on November 19, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by quetions 123/Shutterstock.com

Currently, both strings of TurkStream, from the onshore facilities near Anapa (on Russiaʼs Black Sea coast) to the receiving terminal on the Turkish coast near the Kiyikoy settlement, are filled with gas.

The Russkaya Compressor Station and the landfall section in Russia are ready for operation, Gazprom said in its statement. Meanwhile, start-up and commissioning operations are coming to a close at the receiving terminal in Turkey.

The TurkStream gas pipeline will stretch across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and on to Turkey’s border with neighboring countries.

The first string of TurkStream is intended for Turkish consumers, while the second string will deliver gas to southern and southeastern Europe. Each string will have a throughput capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year, lngworldnews.com says