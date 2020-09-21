Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Toyo to invest EUR 364 mln in Serbian factory by end-2023

 BBJ
 Monday, September 21, 2020, 14:30

Japanese tire and rubber company Toyo Tire Corporation plans to invest EUR 364 million in its factory in the Serbian municipality Indjija by the end of 2023, news portal eKapija reports, citing the city government. 

Photo by Vladimir Razgulyaev / Shutterstock.com

Toyo has completed the acquisition of a 63-hectare plot of land in the northeastern industrial zone of Indjija where it will build a factory on a footprint of 300,000 square meters and will hire 523 workers in the first phase of its development, the city government said.

The Japanese company established its Serbian subsidiary Toyo Tire Serbia, based in Belgrade, in October 2019. It is active in the manufacturing and sales of radial tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, eKapija said.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles