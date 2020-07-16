Toyo Tires to start building factory in N. Serbia in August

Regional Today

Vladimir Gak, the head of the municipality of Indjija (45 km northwest of Belgrade in northern Serbia, in the autonomous province of Vojvodina), has said that the foundation stone for a new investment by Japanese company Toyo Tires will be laid in August, local news portal eKapija reports.

Photo by Vladimir Razgulyaev / Shutterstock.com

“Due to coronavirus, the deadline for the laying of the foundation stone has been moved from April to August. We are communicating by email with the services of the government of Serbia and the Japanese investor daily,” Gak claimed.

The investment is going as planned, with a minimal delay due to the current situation, as reported by the Pazovaindjijavesti.com portal.

The complex for fully automated production of car and truck tires will be located on a parcel of nearly 64 hectares; five million tires should be produced annually.

The investment is worth close to EUR 400 million, and, according to the announcements, more than 500 jobs should be created. The arrival of the Toyo Tire Corporation in Serbia was announced last summer, when it was said that the Indjija factory would be the first European factory for the well-known Japanese tire manufacturer, eKapija added.