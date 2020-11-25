Total foreign remittances to Serbia decline in Jan-Sept

remember me
Total foreign remittances to Serbia decreased by 15.5% year-on-year to EUR 2.494 billion (USD 2.963 billion) in the first nine months of 2020, central bank data shows.
The remittances of citizens working abroad went down by an annual 21.9% in the January-September period to EUR 1.703 billion.
The flow of foreign remittances into Serbia decreased to EUR 3.52 billion in 2019 from EUR 3.53 billion in 2018.
