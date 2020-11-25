Total foreign remittances to Serbia decline in Jan-Sept

Total foreign remittances to Serbia decreased by 15.5% year-on-year to EUR 2.494 billion (USD 2.963 billion) in the first nine months of 2020, central bank data shows.

Photo by ToskanaINC / Shutterstock.com

The remittances of citizens working abroad went down by an annual 21.9% in the January-September period to EUR 1.703 billion.

The flow of foreign remittances into Serbia decreased to EUR 3.52 billion in 2019 from EUR 3.53 billion in 2018.