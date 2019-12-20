Tens of thousands of turkeys are set to be liquidated, and several areas have been quarantined, following the appearance and spread of bird flu in eastern Poland. The virus was discovered in the Lublin province, eastern Poland, earlier this week, Polish Radio reports.

Photo by Campre/Shutterstock.com

On Friday, authorities announced that two new locations in the district have been affected. The strain has been identified as H5N8, which is dangerous to birds but is not thought to pose a threat to humans.

The virus was initially discovered on four farms, which collectively contained 40,000 turkeys and 13,000 guinea fowl. The two new locations discovered on January 3 are thought to be small scale chicken farms, with a smaller risk of further transmission.

Local officials reported that some 25,000 birds have already died at the original outbreak locations, and there are plans to liquidate a further 70,000 within the next few days to prevent further contamination, Polish Radio says.