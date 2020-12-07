Those eligible for CSOK can apply for home renovation funds

remember me
Hungarians eligible for funding from the Home Purchase Subsidy Scheme for Families (CSOK) may also apply for subsidies for home renovation, Minister for Family and Youth Affairs Katlin Novák confirmed in a message posted on her Facebook page.
Under CSOK, launched in 2015, families with children can apply for up to HUF 10 million in grant money to put toward the purchase of a home.
Under a separate scheme, announced in the fall, the state will cover half of the cost of home renovation up to HUF 3 mln, starting in January 2021. The funding is available to families with at least one child.
