The Czech capital debates further COVID-19 relief measures

BBJ

Prague City Council has debated measures to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Radio Praha. These include proposals to forgive rent in city-owned properties and financial support of up to CZK 45,000 (some EUR 1,623).

Prague City Hall. Photo by smereka/Shutterstock.com

Last week Prague councilors decided not to charge tenants interest fees on late payments for the duration of emergency measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Those include closing restaurants, bistros, cafés and bars, and the restriction of movement.

On Monday, the Czech government decided to extend these measures until at least April 1 and unanimously approved suspending electronic sales records until three months after the emergency ends. This means taxpayers will not have to record sales, Radio Praha says.