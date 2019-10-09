Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Tesla opens 1st official showroom in Czech Republic

 BBJ
 Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 07:36

US electric car maker Tesla has opened its first showroom in the Czech Republic, the public service station Czech Radio reported. 

Photo by atdr/Shutterstock.com

Its official dealership is in Prague’s Vysočany district, where Tesla already operates a service center. Visitors to the showroom can try all Tesla models, including Model S and X, as well as the most affordable Model 3, which sells for CZK 1.2 million (EUR 46,560). The prices of the electric vehicles are defined by a unified price list for the Czech market.

There are several hundred Tesla owners in the Czech Republic. Until now, Czech customers who wanted to buy a Tesla had to do so through a foreign dealership.

Market experts say the opening of an official Tesla sales point is unlikely to significantly increase their numbers. 

 

 

Related articles