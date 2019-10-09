Tesla opens 1st official showroom in Czech Republic

BBJ

US electric car maker Tesla has opened its first showroom in the Czech Republic, the public service station Czech Radio reported.

Photo by atdr/Shutterstock.com

Its official dealership is in Prague’s Vysočany district, where Tesla already operates a service center. Visitors to the showroom can try all Tesla models, including Model S and X, as well as the most affordable Model 3, which sells for CZK 1.2 million (EUR 46,560). The prices of the electric vehicles are defined by a unified price list for the Czech market.

There are several hundred Tesla owners in the Czech Republic. Until now, Czech customers who wanted to buy a Tesla had to do so through a foreign dealership.

Market experts say the opening of an official Tesla sales point is unlikely to significantly increase their numbers.