Tesla expands orders to Eastern Europe

Bence Gaál

Tesla is expanding in Eastern Europe by making its vehicles available to order in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovenia, EV website Electrek.co reports.

Image: atdr/Shutterstock.com

At the end of last week, Tesla confirmed through Twitter, that it is opening orders in the four former Eastern Bloc countries. While the tweet is specifically about the Model 3, Tesla has also started taking orders for Model S and Model X in the four countries.

So far, Tesla only has a service center in Poland, but the company is planning to build one in Budapest in the foreseeable future. Tesla also has several Supercharger stations in the region.

Electrek.co says that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been arguing that Tesla’s two single biggest demand drivers are Supercharger and Service center coverage. Earlier this year, Musk said that Tesla is expanding into Kazakhstan in 2019.