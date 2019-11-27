The Swiss producer of specialty chemicals for construction and industry Sika Group says it has agreed to buy Romanian mortars and thermal insulation solutions manufacturer Adeplast for an undisclosed sum.

Photo by Timofeev Sergey/Shutterstock.com

The acquisition will significantly strengthen Sika’s position in the local construction chemicals market and extend its manufacturing footprint, the company said in a press release on Monday. The transaction is pending clearance by anti-trust authorities.

Adeplast is headquartered in Ploiești, 70 km north of Bucharest, and produces a wide range of building mortars as well as thermal insulation for building envelope solutions.

According to Sika, Adeplast generates annual sales of CHF 120 million (EUR 120 mln) and employs 460 staff.