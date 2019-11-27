remember me
Swiss agricultural projects developer ESG EKO Agro Group AG has said it will acquire three wind farms in Poland with a combined capacity of 72 megawatt (MW).
The company said it has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding for the transaction with an unnamed party.
Purchasing the assets will enable the Swiss firm to secure renewable energy supply for its agricultural projects in Italy, it said. The transaction is expected to be finalized in February 2020.
ESG EAG Agro said in a brief statement it would provide more details about the acquisition upon its completion.
