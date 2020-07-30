Swiss Clariant signs to build cellulosic ethanol plant in Bulgaria

Regional Today

Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant says that it has signed a license agreement for its sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology with Bulgarian agriculture company Eta Bio, which intends to build and operate a plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues.

Photo by 360b / Shutterstock.com

The plant is planned to have an annual production capacity of 50,000 tonnes of cellulosic ethanol, processing around 250,000 tonnes of wheat straw, Clariant said in a statement.

Eta Bio intends to build the plant at a greenfield site in General Toshevo, in northeast Bulgaria (238 km southeast of Bucharest).

The agreement between the two companies includes a license for a sunliquid basic engineering package, the provision of technical services, as well as the supply of starter cultures from Clariant’s proprietary enzyme and yeast platform to process Eta Bio’s feedstock into cellulosic ethanol, Clariant says.