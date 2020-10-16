Swiss-based MET Group acquires 42-MW wind park in Bulgaria

Energy Today

Switzerland-headquartered energy company MET Group said on Wednesday it acquired a 42-MW wind park in Bulgaria, near the town of Kavarna, from Enel Green Power, the renewable energy arm of Italyʼs Enel Group, according to group.met.com.

Image by Pixabay

The transaction is part of METʼs growth strategy to develop a significant renewable portfolio in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The wind farm, the fifth largest in Bulgaria, consists of two sites located in Shabla and Kamen Bryag, on the Black Sea coast. It features 14 Vestas V90 3MW turbines and supplies power equivalent to the consumption of around 30,000 households.