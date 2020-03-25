Swedish Skanska sells office building in the Polish capital Warsaw

BBJ

Skanska has sold its Generation Park Z office building in Warsaw to Deka Immobilien, one of Europe’s leading real estate investment managers, the Swedish company said on March 23. This is the buyer’s fourth acquisition with Skanska in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Generation Park Z office building, Warsaw. Photo by Rafał Tomczyk

Generation Park Z is part of the Generation Park office complex located in the heart of Warsaw. The three-building complex offers around 87,000 square meters of space and benefits from very good transportation. Generation Park Z is fully leased to Vistra and Crido, among others.

The property comprises a total leasable area of approx. 19,000 sqm and 110 underground parking places for cars, as well as 102 spots for bikes. It offers convenient infrastructure for cyclists and runners, including showers and changing rooms.

The Skanska commercial development business unit in CEE operates on 10 city markets in four countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania. Describing itself as the market leader in the CEE region, the developer has delivered approx. 1,300,000 sqm of office space, Skanska says.