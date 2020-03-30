Survey: 2/3 of Polish firms plan coronavirus-related job cuts

BBJ

Sixty-nine percent of companies interviewed by the Polish employers’ organization Lewiatan said they were planning redundancies in the coming two months, and more than 50% plan to dismiss between 20% and 50% of their staff, reported state news agency PAP.

Polish unemployment form. Photo by Shutterstock.com

The survey, which was carried out March 23-25, before the package of legislation to support companies during the slowdown was accepted by Parliament on Wednesday night, highlights the difficulties companies are facing.

Seventy percent of businesses said that government subsidies would be a decisive factor in limiting the scale of redundancies. Lewiatan surveyed 800 companies, of which 95% have felt the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and as many as 55% already say that it is very serious.

The worst situation is in small firms, of which 71% plan staff cuts, and medium-sized ones, of which 80% plan a reduction. In February, Poland’s unemployment was stable at 5.5%, PAP said.