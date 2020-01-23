An increasing number of Czech elementary school children are suffering from speech defects, the Czech News Agency (ČTK) reported, citing Ministry of Education information.

Photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

According to the data, around 8,500 children were receiving speech therapy in the last academic year. This represents a four-fold increase in just 10 years.

Clinical speech therapist Jitka Kaulfuss told the ČTK that the reason for the rise was a change in lifestyles. She said Czech parents were now paying less attention to their children, adding that 20 or 30 years ago most speech defects had been dealt with before children reached school age.