Spectis: 960 top projects in Poland worth EUR 120 bln

BBJ

Despite a short-lasting downturn in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Polish construction industry will continue to exhibit a significant potential for growth right up to 2025, research firm Spectis says in a report.

Construction work on skyscrapers in the Wola district of Warsaw. Photo by M.Jezierski / Shutterstock.com

Notably, the outlook for the civil engineering sector has improved compared with the previous projections.

A vast majority of projects underway or planned to be implemented are located in the six most economically advanced regions, which account for almost 65% of the construction market’s total value.

The total value of the 960 largest investment projects underway or planned in Poland is estimated at over EUR 120 billion, according to Spectis in its latest report, "Construction market in Poland 2020-2025: Analysis of 16 regions."