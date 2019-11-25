Spanish renewable energy consultancy Navitacum plans to prepare projects for development of photovoltaic (PV) plants of more than 50 megawatt (MW) in Serbia, the Serbian Chamber of Commerce said, as cited by news portal SeeNews.

Navitacum will prepare a study on the production capacities of renewable energy sources in Serbia and will propose financing models alternative to government subsidies, while the Serbian Chamber of Commerce will assist with advisory services and contacts, the chamber said on November 25.

Large companies from Spain and Switzerland have already expressed interest in investing in renewable energy projects in Serbia, Francisco Gonzalez, the owner of Navitacum, said in the same statement.

Navitacum is responsible for the project management and operations and maintenance of PV plants in Spain owned by Swiss companies EWB, Aventron and Swiss Gib Energy Lab, as well as Germany’s Innogy and Spain’s Solnet 2000, according to its website.