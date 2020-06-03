Your cart

S&P changes Bulgaria’s outlook

 BBJ
 Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 16:30

S&P Global Ratings has revised Bulgaria’s sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from positive and affirmed the debt grade at "BBB", according to a press statement put out by the agency. 

Photo by Gil C / Shutterstock.com

S&P Global cited a significant deterioration of growth prospects for Bulgaria and other economies in 2020, mainly related to measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, as the main reason behind the change.

Moody’s credit rating for Bulgaria was last set at "Baa2" with a positive outlook. Fitch’s credit rating for Bulgaria was last reported at "BBB" with a stable outlook. 

 

 

