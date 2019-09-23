Soccer ’whistleblower’ faces more than 100 charges

BBJ

Portuguese prosecutors last Thursday brought more than 100 charges against a hacker who allegedly accessed and published confidential documents belonging to leading soccer clubs and officials, international news wire reuters.com reported.

Hacker Rui Pinto, who ran the website Football Leaks, was detained in Hungary in January on a European arrest warrant issued by Portuguese authorities on suspicion of extortion and secrecy violations. The 30-year-old Pinto was extradited to Portugal in March and has been in custody in a Lisbon jail since.

Prosecutors said in a statement they had brought a total of 147 charges against Pinto, mostly related to alleged crimes of unauthorized access to data, attempted extortion and violation of correspondence, Reuters reported.

Football Leaks was set up in 2015 to expose alleged corruption in the sport by releasing confidential documents, bbc.com notes. Pinto has argued that he acted in the public interest and should not face trial.

Football Leaks provided millions of documents and more than 3.4 terabytes of information to media outlets, which were used as the basis for reports that made damaging allegations against English Premier League football club Manchester City and Paris St-Germain (PSG) of France, recalls bbc.com.



European footballʼs governing body, Uefa, later launched investigations into the finances of both clubs following the leaks.