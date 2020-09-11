Slovenia’s trade surplus 2nd highest in 10 years

remember me
Slovenia trade surplus reached its highest level in nearly three years, latest figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) show.
The trade surplus was EUR 200.5 million in July. This was the highest since September 2017 and the second highest in past 10 years.
The decrease in value of trade with EU non-member countries was most affected by lower value of trade with products from the division petroleum and petroleum products, the agency said.
Exports fell 2.9% year-on-year in July and imports declined 10.9% SURS said on September 8.
