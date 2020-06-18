Slovenia’s labor force drops in April

Slovenia’s labor force fell 0.9% year-on-year in April to 885,535, after increasing by an annual 0.7% in March, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.

On a monthly comparison basis, the number of employed shrank 1.2% in April after dropping 0.3% in March. The monthly drop was sharpest in manufacturing and in accommodation and catering, according to the Ljubljana-based statistics agency.

In manufacturing, the number of persons in employment increased only in manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, by 0.9%, to about 8,700, while in other manufacturing activities it decreased or remained the same, SURS said on June 16.