Slovenia’s inflation slows in March

BBJ

Sloveniaʼs consumer price inflation eased in March, the latest figures from the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) show. The consumer price index rose 0.5% year-on-year in March, after a 2% increase in February.

Photo by esfera/Shutterstock.com

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.6% annually in March and those of education and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4.3% and 4%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.8% in March, reversing a 0.7% rise in the previous month.

Separate data from the Ljubljana-based statistics agency showed that retail sales declined 5.2% annually in February and fell 1.8% a month ago, SURS said on March 31.