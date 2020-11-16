Sloveniaʼs govʼt adopts sixth corona-crisis package

Sloveniaʼs government has adopted the sixth legislative package meant to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus crisis on businesses and residents, extending once more the furlough scheme subsidies and measures to encourage liquidity, while helping with funding of fixed expenses, reported the Slovenia Times.

Photo by beast01/Shutterstock.com

The government adopted the package, valued at around EUR 1 billion, last week in a correspondence session convened immediately after the legislation was presented to the social partners on the Economic and Social Council.

Most of the measures that are being extended or introduced anew will remain in force until the end of the year with the possibility of extension. The pay subsidies for furloughed workers, which have been in place since the spring, are being extended until the end of January.

No extension is foreseen after that for now, but the subsidies are to be higher than at present. While they are now capped at the highest unemployment benefit, which stands at EUR 890 gross, the sum will rise to the countryʼs average salary of roughly EUR 1,800 gross as of November, Labor Minister Janez Cigler Kralj told the press.

The government is also extending the short-time work scheme by six months, or until end of June 2021. Pay compensation for those in quarantine and parents looking after a quarantined child are also being extended until the end of June. One of the most awaited measures in this package is the compensation of fixed expenses to businesses whose revenue declined significantly due to the epidemic.

For the last three months of this year, companies with a revenue drop of over 70% will be eligible for compensation equaling 1.2% of their annual income per month; those posting a loss of revenue of between 40% and 70% will get 0.6% per month.

Overall, compensation will be capped at EUR 1,000 per employee per month or EUR 3 million in total for the three-month period. For companies established after 1 October 2019, the cap is EUR 800,000.