Sloveniaʼs employment rate down in August

Sloveniaʼs labor force was estimated at 882,100 in August, down 1.2% year-on-year, after decreasing by the same annual pace in July, the Statistical Bureau of Slovenia (SUSR) reported.

On a monthly comparison basis, the number of employed dropped 0.1% in August after declining 0.2% in July.

The monthly decrease was largest in construction, where the number of employees dropped 0.9% to 64,800.

At the same time, the number of people employed in human health and social work activities rose most, by a monthly 0.4% to 67,300 in August.