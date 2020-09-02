Sloveniaʼs economic output falls in Q2

Sloveniaʼs economic output contracted by a real 13% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, and was 9.6% lower compared to the first quarter of the year, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Monday.

Domestic consumption shrank by an annual 12% in April-June, as a result of an 11.8% drop in final consumption and a 12.8% fall in gross capital formation.

The only constituent of final consumption that increased was government expenditure which rose by 1.5% on the year.

In January-March, Sloveniaʼs gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by a real 2.5% on the year and was down by 4.8% compared to the previous quarter. GDP fell 7.9% on the year in the first six months, the statistical office said.

In a separate report by the Ljubljana-based statistics bureau show that consumer prices in Slovenia fell an annual 0.1% in August, retreating after a 0.3% rise in July. On a monthly basis, consumer prices were flat.