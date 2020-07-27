Slovenia’s consumer sentiment improves for third straight month in July

Regional Today

Slovenia’s consumer confidence indicator increased by a monthly three percentage points in July, climbing higher for a third month in a row from the all-time low it touched in April, data released by the Statistics Bureau of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) shows.

However, consumer confidence was down by 26 p.p. in annual terms in July, remaining 23 p.p. below last year’s average, the Ljubljana-based office said.

All four index components improved in monthly terms in July, with the household financial expectations and the savings expectations advancing by 4 p.p. each, the expectations about the level of unemployment adding 3 p.p., and the expectations about the country’s economy rising by 2 p.p., the statement read.

Three of the four index components deteriorated in annual terms in July, including a drop of 52 p.p. in unemployment expectations, a 41 p.p. decline in the expectations about the country’s economy, and a 12 p.p. drop in the household financial expectations. At the same time, savings expectations improved by 2 p.p., SURS said on July 23.