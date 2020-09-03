Slovenia’s consolidated budget shows deficit in Jan-July

remember me
Slovenia’s consolidated budget turned to a EUR 2.2 billion deficit in January-July, from a surplus of EUR 26.7 million in the same period of last year, the Finance Ministry said, as cited by news portal SeeNews.
Consolidated budget revenue fell by an annual 4.8% to EUR 10.4 bln in the first seven months of the year, with a 5.6% drop in tax revenue to EUR 9.2 billion, the ministry said.
Total consolidated expenditures increased by 15.7% to EUR 12.6 billion, SeeNews added.
