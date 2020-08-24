Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Slovenia’s avg net wage down in June

 Regional Today
 Monday, August 24, 2020, 08:30

The average net monthly earnings in Slovenia fell by a real 6.7% month-on-month to EUR 1,176 in June, after dropping by a real 2.6% month-on-month in May, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said in a report.

Photo by Zerbor/Shutterstock.com
In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage was down by a monthly 5.5% in June, following a 1.7% fall in May.

The statistical office did not provide a figure for the real change in annual terms, saying that in nominal terms the June net wage was up 6.1% compared to June 2019.

The average monthly gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,813 in June, down by a real 5.4% and by a nominal 4.2% compared to May. They were higher by a real 5.8% and up by a nominal 5.5% in annual terms.

The net average monthly wage in the public sector, at EUR 1,406 in June, was higher that the private sector earnings, which stood at an average EUR 1,066.

 

 

Related articles