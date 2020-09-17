Your cart

Slovenia’s average net wage up slightly up in July

 BBJ
 Thursday, September 17, 2020, 12:30

The average net monthly earnings in Slovenia rose by a real 0.2% month-on-month to EUR 1,176 in July, after dropping by a real 6.7% in June, the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) says. 

Photo by Zerbor / Shutterstock.com

In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage edged up by a monthly 0.1% in July, following a 5.5% fall in June. In nominal terms, the July net wage was 5.1% higher year-on-year.

The average monthly gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,811 in July, flat in real terms and down by a nominal 0.1% compared to June. They were higher by a nominal 4.3% in annual terms.

The net average monthly wage in the public sector was EUR 1,379 in July, higher than EUR 1,081 in the private sector, SURS said on September 15.

 

 

