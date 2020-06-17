Slovenia’s average net wage up in April

BBJ

The average net monthly earnings in Slovenia rose by a real 11.5% month-on-month to EUR 1,266 in April, after decreasing by a real 1.2% in March, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.

Photo by esfera / Shutterstock.com

In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage was up by a monthly 10.5% in April, following a 2% drop in March. In addition, most of the persons in paid employment who were temporarily laid-off were jobless for the whole month in April, while in March they were laid-off only in the second half of the month.

This resulted in a drop of the number of persons in paid employment and an increase in average gross and net earnings compared to earnings for March, the Ljubljana-based statistical office explained.

It did not provide a figure for the real change in annual terms, saying that in nominal terms the April net wage was up 13.6% compared to April 2019. At the same time, the average monthly gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,937 in April, up by a real 11.2% and by a nominal 10.2% compared to March. They were higher by a nominal 11.9% in annual terms, SURS said on June 15.