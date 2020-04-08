Slovenia’s Adria Mobil to resume production after coronavirus break

BBJ

Slovenian manufacturer of camper vans and caravans Adria Mobil was planning to resume production yesterday after shutting it down temporarily in the middle of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Slovenia Times reports.

Photo by Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com

Preparations for relaunching manufacturing operations have been in progress, with all production processes expected to resume on April 7, state news agency STA quoted company officials as saying.

Based in the southern city of Novo Mesto, Adria Mobil suspended production in order to protect the health and safety of its employees last month.

The government is preparing measures to enable some other industries in Slovenia to relaunch their operations immediately after the Easter holidays if the current falling trend in the number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 continues, government spokesman Jelko Kacin announced on April 6, Slovenia Times says.