Slovenian industrial output shrinks in September

Sloveniaʼs industrial production in terms of value fell by 0.4% month-on-month in September, following a 1.9% increase in August, the Statistical Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Tuesday.

In an annual comparison, industrial output fell for a seventh straight month in September. It shrank by 3.6% year-on-year, following a 1.8% annual decline in August.

Output continued to decline for electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply (-5.2%) and manufacturing (-3.6%).

In contrast, production rebounded sharply for mining & quarrying (14.1%). On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4%.