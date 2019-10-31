Slovenian Gorenje to split into two companies

BBJ

Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje will be split into two companies as part of group integration a year after it was taken over by Chinese conglomerate Hisense, with the management becoming a separate company.

Photo by Grzegorz Czapski/Shutterstock.com

Hisense Europe will be headquartered in Ljubljana and provide corporate support services for all Hisense companies in Europe, the Slovenian News Agency (STA) reported.

Gorenje will consist of the production company based in Velenje (75 km northeast of Ljubljana) and the subsidiaries of Gorenje Group.

Adapting to a new business environment requires a further strengthening of efficiency and simplification of Gorenje Group’s organization, the company said in a press release, STA noted.