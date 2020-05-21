Slovenian glass maker to lay off 60 workers

BBJ

Slovenian glass maker Steklarna Hrastnik plans to lay off 60 people by the end of September due to a drop in sales as a result of the coronavirus crisis, local media reports.

The glass maker has drafted a plan to preserve its long-term operations and the healthy core production that includes dismissing 60 workers engaged in tableware manufacturing, state news agency STA reported, quoting company information.

The company will terminate tableware production in September, the report said, adding that one of its furnaces shut down earlier in May. Moreover, Steklarna Hrasnik will suspend for two months as of September the production of perfume and cosmetics packaging. At present, the company employs some 700 people, STA said on May 19.