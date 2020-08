Slovenia tourist arrivals down in July

Regional Today

Tourist arrivals in Slovenia fell 27.5% over a year earlier to 653,008 in July of 2020, following a 64.4% slump in the previous month, the countryʼs statistics bureau said.

Photo by Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock.com

Domestic tourists generated 403,669 arrivals in July and were up 176.3% year-on-year while foreign tourists generated just 249,339 arrivals (down 66.9%).

Among foreigners, arrivals declined from Germany (-24.8%), the Netherlands (-68.6%), Austria (-38.8%), the Czech Republic (-61.3%) and Hungary (-50.5%).