Slovenia retail trade grows in September

BBJ

Slovenia’s retail sales turnover grew by 1.4% year-on-year in September, after increasing by 5.3% in August, show the latest figures from the Statistics Office of Slovenia (SURS).

Map of Sloveniaʼs regions by Efreet Sultan/Shutterstock.com

This is the lowest annual gain in the retail trade since March 2018, as automotive fuel sales growth slowed to 0.8%, down from 6.8% in August. In addition, food, beverages and tobacco sales fell by 2.7%.

On the other hand, non-food sales grew 4.3%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.7%, the same as in the previous month, SURS reported on Friday, October 25.