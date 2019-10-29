Slovenia retail trade grows in September

Slovenia’s retail sales turnover grew by 1.4% year-on-year in September, after increasing by 5.3% in August, show the latest figures from the Statistics Office of Slovenia (SURS).
This is the lowest annual gain in the retail trade since March 2018, as automotive fuel sales growth slowed to 0.8%, down from 6.8% in August. In addition, food, beverages and tobacco sales fell by 2.7%.
On the other hand, non-food sales grew 4.3%.
On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.7%, the same as in the previous month, SURS reported on Friday, October 25.