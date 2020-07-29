Slovenia retail sales growth slows in June

Slovenia’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, the latest data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) shows.

Graphic by simbos / Shutterstock.com

The retail trade turnover rose 3% month-on-month in June, after a 16.1% increase in May. Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels increased by 8.4% monthly in June and retail sales except automotive fuel rose by 1.2%.

Sales of non-food stores grew 1.7%, while food, beverages, tobacco declined by 5.5%. On an annual basis, the retail turnover fell 5.0% in June, SURS said on July 27.