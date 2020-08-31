Slovenia retail sales growth slows in July

remember me
Sloveniaʼs retail sales grew at a softer pace in July, data from the Statistical Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) showed last week.
The retail trade turnover rose 1.1% month-on-month in July, after a 3.4% increase in June.
Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels increased by 1.0% monthly in June and retail sales except automotive fuel rose by 2.4%.
Sales of food, beverages, tobacco grew 5.5% and those of non-food stores gained by 1.5%. On an annual basis, the retail turnover fell 4.7% in July.
