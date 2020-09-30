Slovenia retail sales fall in August

remember me
Sloveniaʼs retail turnover declined by 1.6% in August from July and was 6.6% lower compared to the same month last year.
The decrease came after three consecutive months of monthly growth that followed the April slump caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, data released by the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) showed on Monday.
On a monthly basis, sales in specialized stores with motor fuels decreased by 7% in August and retail sales except automotive fuel rose by 0.3%. Sales of food, beverages, tobacco declined 2.5%, while those of non-food stores gained by 2%.
