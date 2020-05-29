Slovenia retail sales fall at slower pace in April

BBJ

Slovenia’s retail sales declined at a slower pace in April, data from the Statistical Bureau of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) shows. The retail trade turnover declined 8.8% month-on-month in April after falling 12% in March.

Photo by Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels decreased by 9.5% monthly in April and retail sales except automotive fuel fell by 7.8%. Sales of food, beverages, tobacco declined by 5.5% and those of non-food stores fell by 3.1%.

On an annual basis, the retail turnover dropped 22.6% in April, SURS explained on May 27.