Average net monthly earnings in Slovenia increased by a real 9.9% month-on-month in November, after rising by 1.5% in October, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on January 15, citing provisional figures.

Photo by Pexels

In nominal terms, the average net wage in Slovenia rose 10% m.o.m. to EUR 1,235 in November. The average gross monthly wage in Slovenia rose to EUR 1,897.90 in November, up by a nominal 9.0% and a real 8.9% higher m.o.m., SURS said.