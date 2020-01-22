Producer prices in Slovenia increased 0.6% year-on-year in December 2019, following a 0.5% rise in the previous month, figures from the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) showed on Tuesday.

Prices of mining and quarrying rebounded 1.1% annually in December compared to a 0.3% fall in November. Meantime, inflation was steady for water collection, treatment and supply (at 9%) and the cost of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning slowed (15% vs 15.6%) while that of manufacturing showed no growth (at -0.2%). On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2%, the same as in November, SURS said.