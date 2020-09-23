Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Slovenia output prices fall in August

 BBJ
 Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:30

Slovenia’s output prices fell 0.3% year-on-year in August, the latest figures from the Statistics Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) show. 

Graphic by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Domestic market output prices grew 0.2%, while those for the export market fell 0.8%. Prices for energy declined 3.3% yearly in August. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods rose by 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 1.4%.

Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3% annually in August. Prices for electricity and mining and quarrying gained by 4.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing fell 0.5%.

On a monthly basis, output prices rose 0.1% in August, SURS said on September 21.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles