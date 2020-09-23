Slovenia output prices fall in August

BBJ

Slovenia’s output prices fell 0.3% year-on-year in August, the latest figures from the Statistics Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) show.

Graphic by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Domestic market output prices grew 0.2%, while those for the export market fell 0.8%. Prices for energy declined 3.3% yearly in August. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods rose by 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 1.4%.

Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3% annually in August. Prices for electricity and mining and quarrying gained by 4.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing fell 0.5%.

On a monthly basis, output prices rose 0.1% in August, SURS said on September 21.