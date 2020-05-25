Slovenia output prices fall for second month in April

Slovenia’s output prices fell for a second straight month in April, latest figures from the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) show.

Output prices fell 0.4% year-on-year in April, following a 0.6% decrease in March. Domestic market output prices grew 0.3%, while those for the export market dropped 1.2%.

Energy industry prices fell 2.3% annually in April. Prices for intermediate goods fell 1.4% and capital goods decreased 0.6%. Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods rose 1.5%.

Producer prices for electricity fell 4.3%. Prices for mining and quarrying and manufacturing declined by 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, water supply prices increased 10.3%.

On a month-on-month basis, output prices rose 0.2% in April, after a 0.7% fall in the previous month, SURS said on May 21