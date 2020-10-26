Slovenia output prices decrease in September

Regional Today

Sloveniaʼs output prices fell 0.4% year-on-year in September, figures from the Statistical Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) showed last week.

Photo by Zerbor / Shutterstock.com

Domestic market output prices grew 0.1%, while those for the export market fell 0.2%.

Prices for energy gained 3.1% yearly in September. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods rose 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 1.4%.

Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3% annually in September.

Prices for electricity, and mining and quarrying gained 3.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Prices for manufacturing fell 0.6%.