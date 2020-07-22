Slovenia output prices continues to fall in June

Slovenia’s output prices declined further in June, the latest figures from the Statistical Bureau of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) show.
Output prices fell 0.6% year-on-year in June, following a 0.7% decrease in May. Domestic market output prices grew 0.7%, while those for the export market dropped 1.9%.
Capital goods industry fell 1.9% annually in June and those for intermediate goods decreased 1.1%. Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods and consumer goods rose by 4.3% and 0.4%, respectively.
Producer prices for electricity grew 4.9% and those for mining and quarrying gained 11.3%. Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing, and for mining and quarrying declined by 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, output prices remained unchanged in June, after a 0.2% fall in the previous month, SURS said on July 20.